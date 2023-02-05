QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.55 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

