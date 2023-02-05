QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

