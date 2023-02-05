Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $100.45 million and $21,173.29 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $10.05 or 0.00043843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.07360258 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,809.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars.

