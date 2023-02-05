Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.36 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $87.36 million and $31.97 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.51 or 0.01438804 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015073 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.01682516 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

