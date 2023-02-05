Rally Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Rally has a market capitalization of $54.62 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00425058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,670.58 or 0.28992268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00422372 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,659,277,282 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

