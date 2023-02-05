Rally Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Rally has a market capitalization of $54.62 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,659,277,282 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
