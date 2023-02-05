Rarible Hits Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00009612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $393,586.44 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

