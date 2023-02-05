Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Announces Earnings Results

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.