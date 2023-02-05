Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Announces Earnings Results

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
