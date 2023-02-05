Raydium Price Tops $0.25 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $43.69 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,229,784 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

