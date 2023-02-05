Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,341 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.