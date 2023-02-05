ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.10 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $8,482.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00420648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004395 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

