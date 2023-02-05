ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $7,154.06 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00420230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.