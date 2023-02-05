RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Critical Analysis

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03% Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -2.42 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 3.17 $4.13 million ($1.09) -29.45

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

