Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.03. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The business had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

