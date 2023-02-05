Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.
RPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Repare Therapeutics
In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
RPTX stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.03. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The business had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
