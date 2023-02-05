Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) versus Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Financial Review

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 28.65% 19.27% 1.16% Republic Bancorp 27.04% 10.68% 1.46%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $65.65 million 3.30 $22.90 million $2.79 9.41 Republic Bancorp $333.99 million 2.76 $86.79 million $4.53 10.29

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

