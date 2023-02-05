Request (REQ) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Request has a market cap of $108.23 million and $4.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00222723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1114713 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,322,793.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.