Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 553,462 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,462 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.

