Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

