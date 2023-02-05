Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

