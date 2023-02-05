Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $150.34 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,902 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $150,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

