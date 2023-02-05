Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after acquiring an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,138,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

