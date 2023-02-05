Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

