Revain Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $55.17 million and approximately $455,930.84 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.
Revain Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
