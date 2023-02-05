Reviewing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05% Orange County Bancorp 25.32% 14.81% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.36 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.12 Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 2.82 $24.36 million $4.34 11.09

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

