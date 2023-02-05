Reviewing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.87 $396.92 million $10.98 38.94 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.49 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.15% 41.53% 15.22% Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 2 4 0 2.25 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $450.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 231.94%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

