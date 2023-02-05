Reviewing Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Materialise and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Materialise presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Materialise.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $226.31 million 2.90 $15.56 million $0.13 85.38 Elys Game Technology $45.55 million 0.66 -$15.06 million ($0.77) -1.29

This table compares Materialise and Elys Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 3.27% 3.07% 1.73% Elys Game Technology -42.45% -182.46% -67.69%

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Materialise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Materialise beats Elys Game Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production. The Materialise Medical segment includes medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printed services to industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Wilfried Vancraen and Hilde Ingelaere on June 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third-party agents that manage white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

