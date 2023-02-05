Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,533.92

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $10,533.92 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00047143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

