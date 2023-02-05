Robert W. Baird Increases Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $78.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.63.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.