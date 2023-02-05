Robert W. Baird Increases Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $78.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.