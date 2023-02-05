Robert W. Baird Increases Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $54.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 664,798 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.