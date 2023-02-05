Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNVT. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNVT opened at $10.35 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

