Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALCC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

