Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $286.36 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

About Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

