Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,028,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,224. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

