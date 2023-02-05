Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

SASR stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $211,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $321,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.