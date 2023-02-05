Sapphire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,279.86 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $1,279.86 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.28 or 0.07107117 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00087533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00064203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024540 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

