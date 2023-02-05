Schlumberger Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

