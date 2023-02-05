Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.