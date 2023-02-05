Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,109,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

