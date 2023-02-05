Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.01 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

