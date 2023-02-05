SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

