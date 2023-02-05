SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
