Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $94.44 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0043953 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,407,307.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

