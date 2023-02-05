Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

SRE opened at $155.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. Sempra has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

