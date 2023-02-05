SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,137.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,137.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,712 shares of company stock valued at $284,111. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.