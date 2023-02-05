Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0036

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $193.24 million and $48.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00419266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00099203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00722558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00584135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00190485 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,282,872,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

