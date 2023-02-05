Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $183.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $190.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading

