Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

