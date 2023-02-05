Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.22% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

