Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.