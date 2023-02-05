Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Read More
