SP Asset Management Has $2.23 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SP Asset Management lowered its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,883 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 803,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $34.02. 132,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,033. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $42.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

