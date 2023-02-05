SP Asset Management Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. 3,488,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

