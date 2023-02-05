Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.